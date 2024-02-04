"Feeling of solidarity and power of unity is major basis of Viksit Bharat": PM Modi

Recalling the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of the Vipassana meditation teacher, Acharya SN Goenka a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that the nation celebrated 'Amrit Mahotsav' and also remembering the ideals of Kalyan Mitra Goenka at the same time. He reaffirmed that when these celebrations are coming to an end today, the country is moving rapidly towards fulfilling the resolutions of a Viksit Bharat.

Quoting Lord Buddha's mantra which was often used by Guruji, Prime Minister Modi explained the meaning and said "Meditating together gives effective results. This feeling of solidarity and power of unity is a major basis of Viksit Bharat." He extended his warm wishes to all for propagating the same mantra throughout the year.

The Prime Minister recalled his connections with Goenka and said that they met multiple times in Gujarat after the first meeting at the World Religion Conference at the United Nations. PM Modi called himself fortunate for seeing him during his final stages and having the privilege of knowing and understanding the Acharya closely.

The Prime Minister spoke highly about Shri Goenka absorbing Vipassana deeply along with his calm and serious personality which created an atmosphere of virtuousness wherever he went. "A perfect example of 'One Life, One Mission', Goenka had only one mission - Vipassana! He imparted the knowledge of Vipassana to everyone", the Prime Minister said as he hailed the huge contribution to humanity and the world.

The Prime Minister pointed out that even though Vipassana is a wonderful gift of the ancient Indian way of life to the whole world, this heritage was lost for a long period in the country and the art of teaching and learning Vipassana seemed to have come to an end. However, the Prime Minister informed that after 14 years of penance in Myanmar, Goenka acquired the knowledge and returned to the homeland with Bharat's ancient glory of Vipassana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)