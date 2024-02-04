Left Menu

NIA chargesheets 3 Myanmar nationals in international human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals in a major international human trafficking case involving the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:52 IST
NIA chargesheets 3 Myanmar nationals in international human trafficking case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals in a major international human trafficking case involving the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border. The accused have been identified as Rabi Islam also known as Rabiul Islam, Shafi Alam also known as (Sofi Alom and Sayedul Islam), and Mohammad Usman.

According to NIA, all accused are permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district. As per NIA investigations, the three accused had entered India illegally, in collusion with traffickers and touts, without valid travel documents.

"They were also involved in facilitating the infiltration of numerous other foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes," the NIA chargesheet read. NIA said that as part of a well-organized network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities, they were also engaged in luring vulnerable Rohingya women, who had taken refuge in Bangladesh, into India on the false promises of marriage to Rohingya men.

"Such women were then sold for forced marriages across various Indian States, including UP, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Haryana etc," NIA said. The NIA investigations also uncovered instances and evidence of forgery of documents, and established that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman had obtained Aadhaar cards fraudulently.

According to NIA, the duo had also used these cards to procure multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, further concealing their true identities. With this chargesheet, the NIA, which had started probing the case on November 7, 2023, has taken a significant step towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket and network, central agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024