"Congress could not deliver what they promised in Rajasthan," says Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

After visiting the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal-East Rajasthan Canal Project (PKC-ERCP) site in Kota on Sunday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the BJP government will complete the project in five years adding that Congress failed to deliver its promises it made to the public in their tenure. Hitting out at Congress, Shekhawat said, "There were so many projects and schemes launched by the Congress party in the 1970s. None of those projects got completed."

Lauding the Modi government for being pro-active and reinitiating projects, Shekhawat said, "When the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, we got more than 100 such projects completed." Further lashing out at the Congress party, he said that the Navnera Dam project had to be completed in 2021 but it got delayed.

"Just by speaking luring language, they cannot become magicians. They could not deliver what they promised to the people of Rajasthan. They should answer why they could not complete their pending projects even in 5 years," he added further. Shekhawat pointed out the Rajasthan officials and leaders for not coming for discussion on the state irrigation projects despite calling them.

Elaborating further on irrigation projects, Shekhawat stated, "Soon an understanding will be established with Haryana as well." Crediting the BJP government with working at a fast pace, the Union Minister took a dig at the Congress, saying, "For the welfare of Rajasthan, we will not politicise the issue of irrigation. Earlier, they did politics over thirsty people and unirrigated lands. That is why Congress lost the state elections and people blessed us with victory."

The Union Minister thanked the Chief Ministers of both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for showing enhanced cooperation and consequently signing an MoU over the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)