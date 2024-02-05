"Obstructing work of an elected govt": AAP's Priyanka Kakkar slams BJP

Aam Admi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "popular leader" and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government of "obstructing" the functioning work of an elected government since the party came to power in the National Capital. Her remarks came amid the challenges faced by the party's national convenor. Enforcement Directorate on Saturday moved a Delhi court against CM Kejriwal for not complying with the summons by the agency in the excise case.

Earlier in the month the Delhi Police crime branch officials served a notice on Kejriwal and sought his reply about MLA poaching allegations against the BJP. Kakkar told ANI on Monday, "BJP since the very beginning (when the AAP came to power) has done a very negative politics and tried to obstruct the functioning of work being done by the elected government."

"Even after all this, Arvind Kejriwal is a popular leader..."She added. On the other hand, BJP leadership has said that the Delhi CM should answer the questions of the probe agency.

"I feel that Kejriwal shouldn't run and answer questions of the ED if he is honest, he doesn't have to be scared...," Manoj Tiwari, a BJP MP said on Monday. On February 2, Arvind Kejriwal skipped the Enforcement Directorate's summons for the fifth time. The fresh summons to the Delhi CM followed the fourth summons, which he had skipped on January 18.

While skipping the fifth summons, the party called it "unlawful." Kejriwal has so far skipped four previous summons issued by the ED on January 3, January 18, November 2, and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)

