Kremlin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist' attack on bakery

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 14:51 IST
The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of carrying out what it called a monstrous terrorist attack at the weekend by striking a bakery and restaurant in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine.

Russia says at least 28 people were killed in the attack in the city of Lysychansk.

