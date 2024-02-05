Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Badrinath Dham draped in white after heavy snowfall

Kedarnath Dham, one of the country's oldest and most revered pilgrimage sites, witnessed continuous and intense snowfall on Monday. The Kedarnath Temple and the surrounding hills are now adorned with a white layer of snow.

Following a sudden weather shift in Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions, the Badrinath Temple, another popular pilgrimage destination, also remains draped in snow as the region experiences snowfall. The Surkanda Devi Hills in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district have also been covered with a layer of snow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted heavy rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand due to a western disturbance. Earlier on Sunday, the famous snow sports spot Auli in the Chamoli district was covered under a white sheet of snow as it received fresh snowfall.

Popular locations such as Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, Nanda Devi National Park, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri shrines, and Chakrata in the Dehradun district remain adorned with a blanket of snow in the winter season. Uttarakhand is one of the tourist destinations in India where you can catch snowfall during the winter. The landscape is given a complete makeover, turning to pure white in several places.

Popular winter destinations in Uttarakhand include Harshil, Chakrata and Surkanda areas of Tehri, including Chardham Temples ---- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, among others. (ANI)

