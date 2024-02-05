"You can't deny him oath..." Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj tells VP Dhankar after Sanjay Singh not allowed to take oath

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday accused Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of "acting against the provisions of the Constitution" after he refused to allow Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh to take oath as an MP today. The Upper House Chairman said on Monday that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.

"I think the Chairman of Rajya Sabha is going against the constitutional provisions of this country. Article 99 says that every member shall take the oath. This matter of privileges was related to his membership, which has already expired....You cannot deny him an oath in his new term...I think they are just politicizing it,' said Saurabh Bhardwaj. AAP leader Sanjay Singh will not take an oath today as the Rajya Sabha Chairman has refused to allow Sanjay Singh to take an oath as an MP. The Chairman said that the matter is currently with the Privileges Committee.

Meanwhile, Vice President Office sources said that the proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business, which is notified in the bulletin. The oath-taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in the business of the House and no communication from the Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration by the Rajya Sabha Chair. "Some AAP members met the chair, and they were informed of applicable rules & procedures. A direction has been passed by the House that Sanjay Singh's suspension will remain in force till the Privilege Committee considers the report. That the matter pertains to his previous term has no impact on this," said the source.

Singh has been arrested and charged in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday allowed Singh to take oath as MP Rajya Sabha in custody.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Sanjay Singh till February 17. He was produced physically before the court. Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed Sanjay Singh's request to allow him to take an oath in judicial custody.

He withdrew the plea, seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session and to take the oath. It was submitted that he has to appear before a court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 7. Singh was earlier granted permission to file his election nomination and to collect his membership certificate from the returning officer.

He was arrested on October 4, 2023, by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case Thereafter, a prosecution complaint was filed by the ED. (ANI)

