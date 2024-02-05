Left Menu

"We are all Bharatiya; we are not scared of anything till he is here": Religious leaders praises PM Modi

All minority religious leaders said "Our castes, customs, religions, prayer methods might be different but our biggest religion as a human is that of humanity. We all live in the same country, we are all Bharatiya. Come let us strengthen our country. Our country is our top priority. Together we have to take our nation forward."

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:46 IST
Religious leaders at the Parliament. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Giving a message of "Unity and Harmony", Religious leaders representing various minority sections after meeting PM Modi and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that we are all 'Bharatiya' (Indians) and the country is our top priority. "We are not scared about anything till he (PM Modi) is here," they said.

All minority religious leaders said "Our castes, customs, religions, prayer methods might be different but our biggest religion as a human is that of humanity. We all live in the same country, we are all Bharatiya. Come let us strengthen our country. Our country is our top priority. Together we have to take our nation forward." They visited the new Parliament building, blessed it, and prayed for a third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the visit to the new Parliament, founder of the Indian Minority Foundation, Himani Sood told ANI that we took a contingent of 24 religious leaders to the New Parliament. We met the Prime Minister and the Vice President. Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said "Paigaam-e-mohabbat hai, paigaam desh hai.

"A narrative is being created that our nation is not one and that all religions do not stand together. We want to send a message to the world that we stand together, that we support the governance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that together we strive to take our country to the goal of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'," he added. After meeting the Prime Minister, all religious leaders said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is closer to becoming a 'Vishwaguru' again, and we all have to work together for that to happen. These visuals from the new Parliament building are proof of the changing times for our country."

Jain Guru Vivek Muni told ANI that it was a very good meeting with PM Narendra Modi. We have gathered here on behalf of the Indian Minority Foundation. Our work on unity, integrity, and 'Sarv Dharm Sadbhaav' has been appreciated by PM Modi." The high Priest of the Parsi community, Dastur Ji told ANI "We have come here to bless all religions. We are not scared about anything till PM Narendra Modi is here. We will keep moving ahead, and I want our country to be the greatest in the world."

Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nasheen of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and President of Chishti Foundation said, "I congratulate everyone and dialogue is the first step to success. Incredibly, all of us have come to the new Parliament. Religious leaders from all over the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, have come here." "There is a vision and we will take forward the message of love of the head of our country, PM Modi," they said. (ANI)

