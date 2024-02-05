Left Menu

Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit grows 30 pc to Rs 68 crore

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.30 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.It had clocked a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.The companys total income rose to Rs 448.92 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 337.70 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:08 IST
Triveni Turbine Q3 net profit grows 30 pc to Rs 68 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted a 30 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.30 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 448.92 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 337.70 crore a year ago. Expenses rose to Rs 354.06 crore from Rs 267.66 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

In a statement, company's CMD Dhruv M Sawhney said the order booking during the April-December period grew 27 per cent to Rs 1,443 crore, with export contribution increasing to 53 per cent as against 42 per cent in the previous corresponding period.

The robust growth in order booking, along with an improved export contribution, provides good visibility for both revenues and profitability for the next year, he said.

The company's EBITDA rose 34 per cent to Rs 100.9 crore from Rs 75 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1 each and a special dividend of Re 1 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2023-24, the company said. Besides, the board approved incorporation of Trieni Turbines Americas Inc as its wholly-owned subsidiary at Texas in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024