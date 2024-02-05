Three men found dead in flat at Palghar's Vasai area; suspicion of suffocation due to gas leak

Three men were found dead in the Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly due to a gas leak in their rented flat, police said. As per the information received from Manikpur police station, the deceased men have been identified as Mohammad Azam, Shafi Ahmed, and Sadiq Ali, who were all in the age bracket of 26 to 31 years.

The police further mentioned that the smell of gas had started coming from a room in the said flat, and it was noticed by the neighbours when the smell became stronger. The neighbours knocked on the door of the room, but despite trying several times, there was no response from inside, after which the neighbours informed the police. The Manikpur police team, upon receiving the information, reached the spot of the incident, and when the door was opened by the police, all three men were found lying unconscious, after which all three were taken to the nearest hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.

As per the police, two bodies were found in the hall, while one was found in the kitchen. The police have expressed suspicion that all three may have died due to suffocation due to gas leakage in the house.

The bodies of all three men have been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem, and further investigation into the matter has been initiated, police said. (ANI)

