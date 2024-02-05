Devotees demand to install bell in southern cellar of Gyanvapi Mosque

After the order of Varanasi District Court on Gyanvapi Mosque, the petitioner and devotees have demanded to install bell and other puja materials in the Vyas ka 'Tehkhana' where prayers are being performed. Sanchit Rastogi, a textile businessman from Kashi bought bell and other puja materials and as per the legal procedure, through his lawyer Sudhir Tripathi, he will meet the receiver of Gyanvapi i.e., the District Magistrate and demand to install the puja material in the temple.

"After the puja started, we will hand over the bell and arti materials to the District Magistrate. Since he is the receiver, he should get these things installed as per the right arrangement so that they can be used daily during the puja. We believe that when the Aarti is being performed, then it is important to have proper materials," he told ANI. Hindu side's lawyer Sudhir Tripathi said that after the DM's approval, we will install the bell in the complex.

"The receiver is the District Magistrate and on his orders, the bell will be hung there. We have prepared the application on behalf of the devotee for installing the bell. I will give the application before the magistrate, after that, we will install it," he said. Rekha Pathak, a petitioner in the Gyanvapi Shringaar Gauri case told ANI that they will get the required permission to install the bell at the puja area.

"Symbols of 'Damru' and 'Trishul' have been found which shows that all the evidence are of our Lord Shiva. Therefore, we planned to install a bell in the 'Tehkhana' in which the puja has started. We are following the law only. We will get permission because it is a part of the puja," she said. Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Hindu community will forget about all other things if these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) are freed peacefully.

"We do not even desire to look at the other temples if these temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good and if we get these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," Dev Giri Maharaj said on Sunday in Pune. He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these three temples.

The statement from Govind Dev Giri Maharaj came days after the Allahabad High Court denied the stay on the Varanasi Court order that allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. The court granted time until February 6 for the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque to amend its pleadings to include a challenge to a January 17 order consequent to which the January 31 order was passed. (ANI)

