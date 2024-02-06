Left Menu

India sends assistance to Zambia following outbreak of cholera

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFmena)
India on Tuesday sent around 3.5 tonnes of aid, including medicines, to Zambia to help the country deal with an outbreak of cholera.

Officials said the aid was sent in commercial cargo aircraft.

''Following an outbreak of cholera in Zambia, India today sent humanitarian aid on commercial cargo aircraft,'' an official said.

''The aid weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes comprises water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration in the form of ORS sachets,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

