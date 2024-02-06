Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami tables Bill on Uniform Civil Code in State Assembly

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill in the State Assembly, in Dehradun on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:47 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill in the State Assembly, in Dehradun on Tuesday. The ongoing special four-day session of the assembly began on Monday.

"Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" slogans raised by MLAs inside the State Assembly after Dhami tabled the bill. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier, chief minister Dhami said that it was a moment of pride that Uttarakhand will be the first to move towards implementing the UCC. CM Dhami posted on X, "With the aim of giving equal rights to the citizens of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, a Uniform Civil Code bill will be introduced in the Assembly today. It is a moment of pride for all the people of the state that we will be known as the first state in the country to move towards implementing UCC".

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the final draft of the UCC, which proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state, irrespective of caste and religion. Earlier, the draft of the UCC was handed over to the Chief Minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfilment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

In March 2022, the Dhami government decided to constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the UCC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

