MP: 6 dead, over 50 injured in firecracker factory fire; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Six people were killed and over 50 sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze broke out at 11:30 am at the factory operated illegally on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke with windowpanes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to go by helicopter to the site.

"Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister, Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured," CM Yadav said The chief minister also announced that Rs 4 lakh will be provided as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, and the injured will be given free treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Harda Collector Rishi Garg said that those injured in the fire were admitted to Harda district hospital and arrangements were being made to shift critically injured persons to Bhopal and Indore for better treatment.

"Ambulances, doctors and personnel of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) from nearby districts have been called for the rescue operation," Harda District Collector said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also sought details of the fire information from senior officials.

Yadav posted on X, "A sad news was received about a fire at a firecracker factory in Harda. Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap Singh and senior officers are reaching the incident site. Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal have been asked to make necessary arrangements. Besides, fire brigades are also being sent from Indore and Bhopal to the spot." Ambulances and fire engines have been called from Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Narmadapuram. (ANI)

