Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmednagar's Savedi area
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
06-02-2024
A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway on Tuesday. Fire brigade was rushed to the spot.
The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are still awaited. (ANI)
