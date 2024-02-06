Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmednagar's Savedi area

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

06-02-2024
Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmednagar's Savedi area . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a commercial complex in Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway on Tuesday. Fire brigade was rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are still awaited. (ANI)

