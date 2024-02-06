Cape Town advises of road closures ahead of SONA 2024

With the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) taking place on Thursday, the City of Cape Town has advised the public of numerous road closures.

“Road closures in the Central Business District will be in effect to assist with traffic flow and accommodate the State of the Nation Address at the City Hall. The road closures will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl,” the City said on Monday.

SONA is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 8 February at 7pm at the Cape Town City Hall. This will be the last SONA for the sixth administration.

SONA is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces and is called by the President in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution.

It brings together the three arms of the State under one roof.

“Some road closures will be in place until 15 February 2024. Road users are requested to acquaint themselves with the closures and to plan their routes accordingly,” the City said.

A list of road closures can be accessed here:

https://resource.capetown.gov.za/cityassets/Media%20Centre%20Assets/SONA%20Opening%20of%20Parliament%202024-02-01%20TMP__Communication.pdf

Motorists should also note that there will be restricted parking in some areas.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)