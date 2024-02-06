"Let us raise our voice against economic oppression of Karnataka by Centre": CM Siddaramaiah urges people to participate in Jantar Mantar protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday exhorted people to participate in large numbers in the protest at the national capital against the Center's alleged discrimination against the state in tax devolution and grants-in-aid. The demonstration is scheduled for Wednesday at the Jantar Mantar.

"Let us raise our voice against the economic oppression of Karnataka by the central government. Let's protest for our rights by participating in large numbers in Dharni Satyagraha tomorrow at Jantar Mantar, Delhi," Siddaramaiah posted on X. The Karnataka Chief Minister said that the Congress government in the southern state will continue to raise its voice against discrimination in the fair tax share and grant distribution of Kannadigas.

"Chalo Delhi movement to condemn the financial tyranny of the central government. Tomorrow at 11 am at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, we will raise our voice against discrimination in the fair tax share and grant distribution of Kannadigas. This movement is not against anyone, it is for the benefit of Karunadu and Kannadigas. We request everyone to participate in this Dharani Satyagraha regardless of party affiliation," Siddarmaiah wrote in a post on the social media platform, X. State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after holding a press conference on the matter at Vidhan Souda earlier today said that the planned protest is not against the Bharatiya Janata Party and that all MLAs should forget party lines and participate.

"The entire government will protest, all MLAs should forget party lines and participate. We all have to fight together for the good of the state. We are in a union system. We have been cooperating with the central government, but we continue to be treated unfairly by the centre. We didn't get proper relief even during covid, we didn't get grants even during heavy rains. Rs 5300 crore was not given for the Bhadra Meldande project. This is not a protest against BJP. Instead, it is a protest against the discriminatory attitude in financial distribution and drought relief" DK Shivakumar said. Earlier on Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said there is a general perception across the nation that the non-BJP states are being deprived of their legitimate dues. The latest example, he alleged, is Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rubbishing the Congress leader's charges, termed the allegations to be a "politically vitiated narrative" that is being propagated by some vested interest groups. "Adhir ji, please understand I don't have the right to change as per my whims and fancies, that I like a state or another state, it is against my party politics. No way, I have no role I would have to it follow rules 100 per cent, and that's what I have done," Sitharaman responded, as she explained the procedure of how devolution of taxes to the states is decided upon by the Finance Commission.

"Finance commission gives recommendations which I have to implement, it is done without any fear or favour or anything like that. So this apprehension that some states have been discriminated against is a politically vitiated narrative, which I am sorry to say, vested interests are happy to go about saying it. There is not just a possibility that any finance minister can intervene and say 'I don't like this state, stop payment'," she added. Devolution to the states happens in direct tax matters, as per the recommendations given by the finance commission. (ANI)

