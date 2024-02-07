BRIEF-Mattel's Head Of Fisher-Price To Depart As Sales Lag- WSJ
Updated: 07-02-2024 02:13 IST
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
* MATTEL'S HEAD OF FISHER-PRICE TO DEPART AS SALES LAG- WSJ Source text: http://tinyurl.com/y77hpvfm Further company coverage:
