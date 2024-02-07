Left Menu

SKF Announces Changes in Group Management to Accelerate Strategic Transformation and Profitable Growth

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir To accelerate strategic transformation and drive profitable growth, SKF announces changes in Group Management with immediate effect. Manish will continue in his role as Managing Director, SKF India Limited till further notice. I take the opportunity to welcome Manish to his new role, says President and CEO, Rickard Gustafson.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 10:27 IST
SKF Announces Changes in Group Management to Accelerate Strategic Transformation and Profitable Growth
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) To accelerate strategic transformation and drive profitable growth, SKF announces changes in Group Management with immediate effect. The highlights are as below: • Manish Bhatnagar, the current President, Industrial Region India and Southeast Asia (ISEA) is appointed the new President, Industrial Region Americas. He begins his new position as of today. • Manish will continue in his role as Managing Director, SKF India Limited till further notice. “In times of transformation, adding new perspectives is sometimes necessary. With new leadership we aim to find new opportunities and to become even more competitive and increase speed in our journey. I take the opportunity to welcome Manish to his new role,” says President and CEO, Rickard Gustafson. SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2023 were SEK 103,881 million and the number of employees was 40,396. www.skf.com/in. ® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024