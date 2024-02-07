Left Menu

Custom officials seize 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore at Mumbai Airport

On February 6-7, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 16:25 IST
Custom officials seize 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore at Mumbai Airport
Seized gold from five Indian nationals (Photo/Customs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On February 7, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday. Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in-bag of 5 accused, revealed customs officials.

Earlier, officials of Mumbai Customs said they had seized 1997.96 grams of smuggled gold (12 bars and 5 coins) worth Rs 1.28 crore from one person at Guwahati Railway Station, said customs officials on Monday. The seized items were concealed inside the waistline of the trousers worn by the accused, according to the customs officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024