Custom officials seize 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore at Mumbai Airport
On February 6-7, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday.
On February 7, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs officials seized 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore from Indian nationals across five different cases at Mumbai Airport, said customs officials on Wednesday. Gold was concealed on the body, in the clothes worn, mobile charger, purse, hair dryer and corner piping of check in-bag of 5 accused, revealed customs officials.
Earlier, officials of Mumbai Customs said they had seized 1997.96 grams of smuggled gold (12 bars and 5 coins) worth Rs 1.28 crore from one person at Guwahati Railway Station, said customs officials on Monday. The seized items were concealed inside the waistline of the trousers worn by the accused, according to the customs officials. (ANI)
