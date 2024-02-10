Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to 'Kodi-Kathi' case accused

Janipalli Srinivas Rao, an accused in the case of an attack on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, about five years ago (well known as Kodi-Kathi Case), has been released from Visakhapatnam Central jail after being granted conditional bail by the High Court.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 09:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 09:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to 'Kodi-Kathi' case accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janipalli Srinivas Rao, an accused in the case of an attack on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport, about five years ago, well known as Kodi-Kathi case, has been granted bail by Andhra Pradesh High Court. On Friday evening he was released from Visakhapatnam jail.

Srinivas was granted bail with the condition of submitting two sureties and a surety bond of Rs twenty-five thousand. Also, the High Court has directed him to avoid engaging with the media on the case.

Arrested in the Kodikatti case, Srinivas served five years in jail. Srinivas' advocate, Salim, who took up the case immediately after the incident, emphasized a humanitarian approach in his defence.

"I took up the case from the next day of the incident. I advocated for Srinivas with a humanitarian perspective and spirit. Srinivas is like a brother to me. The government should protect him and give him security. The government is held responsible if anything happens to him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024