Nepal Appoints New Chief Justice Amidst Ceremony

Nepal has appointed Prakash Man Singh Raut as its new Chief Justice, according to an announcement made by President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday.

The formal oath-taking ceremony was conducted at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office, where Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Raut. The event witnessed the presence of significant political figures such as Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and the Chairman of the National Assembly Narayan Prasad Dahal.

This appointment by the Constitutional Council on September 16 marks a new chapter following the mandatory retirement of former Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, who turned 65 on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)