Left Menu

Punjab's New Loan Scheme Boosts Sustainable Farming Practices

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a new loan scheme from state cooperative banks aimed at assisting farmers in purchasing machinery for crop residue management. With 80% subsidy on equipment through cooperative societies and 50% for individual farmers, the scheme targets reducing paddy straw burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:59 IST
Punjab's New Loan Scheme Boosts Sustainable Farming Practices
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative to promote sustainable agriculture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has introduced a loan scheme facilitating farmers' access to machinery for crop residue management. The scheme, launched by state cooperative banks, is designed to combat paddy straw burning by easing the acquisition of necessary equipment.

Mann disclosed the scheme's availability across state cooperative banks, including 802 district branches and in Chandigarh, urging farmers to reap the benefits. By offering robust financial support, the government aims to make rural credit more accessible for sustainable practices.

Under this initiative, cooperative societies can avail up to 80% subsidy on agricultural equipment procurement. Individual farmers are eligible for a 50% subsidy on tools for residue management such as balers and superseeders, with hopes to foster eco-friendly farming methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024