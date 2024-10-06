Western Region Headlines: Tragedy, Tensions, and Transformations

A devastating fire in a shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai claimed seven lives, including three minors, provoking an investigation ordered by the Chief Minister.

In a significant crackdown, authorities seized mephedrone valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory near Bhopal, arresting two people amidst heightened drug enforcement actions.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will manage new small nuclear plants in a landmark initiative involving private entities, who will provide funding and land.

(With inputs from agencies.)