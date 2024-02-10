Telangana government unveils ambitious Rs 2.75 lakh crore vote on account budget for FY 2024-25

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday presented the Vote on Account budget for 2024-25 with a total expenditure of Rs 2,75,891 crore.

Of the total budget, revenue expenditure is projected at Rs 2,01,178 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 29,669 crore.

The government proposed Rs 53,196 crores for implementation of six poll 'guarantees' of ruling Congress. The interim budget, the first to be presented by the Congress government after coming to power in December, 2023, proposes Rs 19,746 crores for agriculture and Rs 28,024 crores for Irrigation.

Alleging that the previous BRS government left the state bankrupt, Vikramarka said the burden of unplanned loans is now posing a challenge.

''Yet, we will stand by the people with planned developmental goals,'' he said.

The Congress government is planning to cut down wasteful expenditure in day-to-day government operations and also by curbing expenditure on unwarranted infrastructural assets.

''Our budget focuses on people's overall development, progress and their happiness,'' the Finance Minister said.

According to Vikramarka, the budget is to fulfill the Congress government's commitment of establishing 'Indiramma Rajyam' (welfare governance of former PM Indira Gandhi) in Telangana.

The central focus of the budget is overall development of Telangana, he added.

