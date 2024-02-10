"PM revived devotion to Lord Ram through Yam, Niyam, Tap, and Upasna": Amit Shah in LS

Highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed 11-day 'Anushthana' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the PM 'revived' devotion to Lord Ram through his 'Yam', 'Niyam', 'Tap', and 'Upasna'. Shah was speaking during the discussion on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishta during the last day of the ongoing budget session of Parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Ramananda and Vaishnawa priests about the rituals to be observed. And he observed a more intricate 'Anushthana' than what was suggested by the priests," Shah said. "The 'Bhakti' movements, run by various people from time to time, strengthened the Sanatana. But in the 1000-year-long cultural and political history of the country, a public representative, through his 'Yam', 'Niyam', 'Tap' and 'Upasna', revived the devotion towards the Lord," he added.

Emphasizing the rituals observed by the Prime Minister during his 'Anushthan', Shah stated, "The Prime Minister, for a continuous 10 days, slept on the floor, remained on a coconut-water diet, and dedicated himself to Lord Rama. He also went from place to place and greeted everyone who contributed to the 'Ram Kaaj'. Neither the PM nor the Bharatiya Janata Party raised political slogans." "I have experienced this. I was sitting at the Birla Temple in Delhi and saw tears in everyone's eyes. The entire country was immersed in devotion to Lord Ram. The journey of struggle and devotion will take the country on the path of development," he added.

The Union Home Minister, meanwhile, also took a swipe at the previous Congress-led government. He said that PM Modi laid the foundation of 'New India' in the 'pit' which was dug by them (Congress).

"The journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is no less than that of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. PM Modi laid the foundation of New India in the 'pit', which was dug by the previous government," he said. Earlier today, BJP MP Satyapal Singh initiated the discussion on the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, which was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

Today is the last session of the ongoing budget session of Parliament. Meanwhile, this is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

