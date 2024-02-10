Ghulam Nabi Azad slams Pakistan military, hopes for "India like democracy"

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope for Pakistanis to get an India-like democratic system amid the reports of Pakistani military 'rigging' elections to 'prop up' its candidate following the counting of votes after General Election in the country. As of now, there is no sign of any political party getting a clear mandate in General Elections.

Azad had blamed Pakistan for its uncordial relations with India, however, said that the citizens of Pakistan are "innocent". "Pakistan is responsible for the tensions between the countries...But the citizens are innocent. We had democracy in our destiny...but they had dictators in their destiny...Army runs the governments there. Even if an elected representative appear, he was at the mercy of the Army. They were ousted (from power) whenever the Army felt that the person was not following them," former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

"We had hoped for a free and fair election. But they interfered here as well...We, in India, are fortunate that the Army doesn't interfere in electing MPs and MLAs. That is what happens in democracies across the world. We pray for the people of Pakistan to get democracy like us some day," said Gulam Nabi Azad. Further, when asked about Bharat Ratna being conferred to former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, Azad welcomed the decision and said no politics should be done over it as it's a "good decision"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna and, along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

