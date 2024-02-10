"What have you done in last ten years?" Sachin Pilot slams Centre on White Paper

Criticising the Centre for issuing a White Paper on the Indian economy, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday questioned the 'performance' of the BJP-led Union government in the last 10 years. "Whatever is happening, it is wrong. And the government is staying silent on it. Now you (Modi govt) are issuing a white paper. And after ten years, you are criticising the policies of the previous United Progressive Alliance government. Those ten years have passed by."

"What have you done in the last ten years?. The public wants to know about it," the Congress leader asked the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The remarks came during an interaction with the media on Saturday in Rajasthan's Tonk district.

After the PM Modi-led Central government presented the 'White Paper' in Parliament on Thursday, the opposition, mainly Congress, has been critical of it. The document, which has been prepared by the Ministry of Finance, essentially compares the 10-year record of economic governance under the Congress-led UPA governments (between 2004-05 and 2013-14) with the 10-year record of the BJP-led NDA governments (between 2014-15 and 2023-24).

Pilot said ten years have passed since the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. "During these ten years, a new generation has come before us. What have you done for them? The rich-poor divide is beyond imagination," he said.

"The White Paper is a serious document for documentary evidence for everything that is said in it and prepared with the intention of informing the House of the 10 years' dedicated effort to get the government to work in such a way that the economy is back on rails and also progress in such a way that our aspirations can be met," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier in the week. (ANI)

