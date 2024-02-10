Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana: Police

In connection to Punjab farmers 'dilli chalo' call on February 13, Haryana Police blocked one side of the Patiala Delhi national highway at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed heavy police force including women personnel. Higher officials including Hisar range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Matta Ravi Kiran visited the border and asked local police officials to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in the national capital on February 13.

Commuters in Ambala share their experience as Police barricading being put up in view of 13th Feb farmers' protest. Gurmeet, one of the commuters said, "We are facing difficulty. We are walking on foot. Auto rickshaws are demanding higher fares..." Kiran says, "...Bus drivers say that we will have to wait for 5 hours if we travel by bus. We are getting late, so we are walking on foot." Another commuter says, "We are facing difficulty...They have put up barricades."

SHO Joginder Singh said, "...Barricading is being done here so that they can't advance any further. Three-layer barricading is being done..." However, police officials seemed tight-lipped over this issue and refrained from commenting on the issue openly. Jind police SP Sumit Kumar said that 'taiyari puri hai aur Punjab ke kisano ko enter nahi karne diya jaayega' (Complete arrangements have been made and Punjab farmers will not be allowed to enter Haryana). An adequate police force has been deputed at the border to deal with protestors.

Media was not allowed to go close to the border. However, sources said that police are fortifying the border and leaving no stone unturned to stop agitators. Thorny iron wires, boulders with rebars, anti-riots vehicles and other things have been rushed at the state border. CCTV cameras were installed at the border to keep a tab on the movement. This time it is clearly visible that police have made all their efforts to stop farmers at the border as such arrangements were seen at Delhi borders during the 2020-21 protest which lasted 13 months.

Farmer unions have claimed that a major action would be taken in Haryana if police resorted to force or any kind of atrocities on their counterparts. Farmers associated with different farmer unions in Haryana held a secret meeting in Jind and made a plan to back up the protest. They made a team of 10 members from Jind and Kaithal district which will coordinate with all unions in case of emergency.(ANI)

