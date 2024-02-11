12 bills passed by both Houses in 17th Lok Sabha: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on January 31, saw a total of 9 sittings over 11 days, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Saturday. The Budget Session was extended by a day to enable essential government business, the Union minister said, adding that a total of 10 Bills (7 in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha) were tabled during the parliamenrtary sittings over 11 days.

As many 12 Bills were passed by both the Houses during the Budget Session, Joshi told media persons on Saturday, adding that 12 more draft legislations were returned by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The minister informed further the productivity over 11 days of sittings was logged at approximately 148 per cent in the Lok Sabha and 137 per cent approximately in the Rajya Sabha.

Also, since this was first Parliament session this year, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses under Article 87(1) of the Constitution, on January 31. The interim Union Budget for fiscal 2024-25 was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. A general discussion on the interim Union Budget and interim budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the current fiscal was also held in both the Houses during the just-concluded 11-day session.

The Finance Bill, 2024 was passed by Lok Sabha on the same day as the interim Budget, the Union Minister said, adding that this scheduled business engaged the Lok Sabha for 10 hours and 18 minutes, with 88 members taking part in the proceedings. In the Upper House, the general discussion on the interim Union Budget and that for Jammu and Kashmir was held on February 7.

The Finance Bill, 2024 was also returned by the Rajya Sabha on the same day, the Union Minister said, adding that this business engaged the Upper House for 6 hours and 40 minutes, with 31 members enlisting their participation in the proceedings. On February 9, in the Lok Sabha, a discussion was held under Rule 342 on a motion by Sitharaman on a 'White Paper' on the state of the Indian economy during the tensure of the Congress-led UPA at the Centre and its impact on the lives of the people. The discussion engaged the Lok Sabha for 7 hours and 25 minutes.

In Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the subject was held under Rule 176, engaging the House for 3 hours and 50 minutes. Elaborating on the work done during the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha, the minister said the Lower House saw 274 sittings in which 202 Bills were introduced and 222 were passed. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, held 271 sittings during which 31 Bills were introduced and 220 were passed.

In total, 221 Bills were tabled and passed by both the Houses and subsequently became laws after securing Presidential assent, the minister informed. The inaugural session of the 17th Lok Sabha was historic in many ways as legislations relating to almost all socio and economic activities were passed. A total of 30 Bills were passed by both the Houses in that session, which was a record in a single first/effective session after constitution of the new Lok Sabha.

Also, in the 17th Lok Sabha, one of the most important business transacted was the abrogation of certain provisions from Article 370 and Presidential Orders for ensuring equal opportunities to all sections of society in Jammu & Kashmir, with the restoration of applicability of the provisions of the Constitution and all socio-economic legislations there by ensuring rule of law and equity. Further, for ensuring better administration and for curbing terrorism, Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised with the formation of two Union Territories--Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

