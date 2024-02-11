Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at house in Dwarka, dousing operation underway

A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night, police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 07:30 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night, police said. According to Delhi Police, a total of four fire tenders were at the spot, dousing the flames, at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined, according to officials. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

