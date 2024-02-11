Left Menu

Security tightened near Tikri border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march

Security has been increased near the Tikri border amid calls issued by farmer organisations to march to the national capital on February 13.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 13:06 IST
Security beefed up ahead of farmers 'Delhi chalo' on February 13. Image Credit: ANI
Security has been increased near the Tikri border amid calls issued by farmer organisations to march to the national capital on February 13. To prevent any untoward incident, big containers, cemented and iron barricades, and water canons were placed by police officials at the Singhu border of Delhi.

In Haryana, the CRPF and other security agencies have been deployed to ensure law and order is maintained. Mobile internet services and bulk SMS have also been suspended in seven districts until February 13. A top police official said that Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula.

Sirsa-Chandigarh Highway has been blocked by digging the road, and heavy stones have been placed near Musahib Wala village along the Haryana-Punjabi border. The Shambhu border has been sealed on the Punjab-Haryana border. BSF and RAF personnel have also been deployed.

DCP Arshdeep Singh told ANI, "Due to the farmers' movement, we have sealed the Shambhu border...When they come here, we will request that they not go beyond this because they do not have permission for it. We want them to end the movement peacefully..." Deputy Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra and Sirsa Sadar Police Station Incharge Sukhdev Singh are present at the spot to oversee security arrangements.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement between Haryana and Punjab. Roads leading to Punjab have been blocked near Dabwali, Rodi, and Kalanwali in Haryana. According to Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap, "Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula. A ban was imposed on taking out processions, demonstrations, march pasts on foot or with tractor trolleys and other vehicles, and carrying any sticks, rods or weapons."

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Saturday announced the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS, and all dongle services in several districts till February 13 in view of the farmers call. According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended.

According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13. Meanwhile, on Saturday, security was tightened in Jind, Haryana, ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers.

Earlier Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as a precautionary measure for the convenience of the passengers. Motorists and commuters have been advised to use the main roads of the state only in urgent situations on the day of the scheduled march. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

