"Will win the floor test with huge margin" says BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Haribhushan Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Bihar Floor Test.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:48 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Haribhushan Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Haribhushan Thakur on Sunday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Bihar Floor Test. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "We will win the floor test with a large margin. Nitish Kumar will remain our CM with two Deputy CMs and this govt will complete its term."

On being asked about Jitan Ram Manjhi's statement that all his four MLAs will vote NDA. Thakur expressed confidence, stating, "Jitan Ram Manjhi is with us, and those who play games will see consequences in their own homes. Just wait until tomorrow." Earlier, Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder, Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Saturday said that a whip has been issued by the party to its four MLAs instructing them to vote in favor of the NDA government during the upcoming trust vote in the state.

The trust vote is set to take place on February 12. Meanwhile, reacting to AIMIM leader Akhtarul Imam's remark, BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur said, "Let the time come, whether it will cross 200 or not, time will tell. What will happen, everything will be revealed. He is alone and nothing significant will occur."

Imam, earlier, had said that if booths were not set up his party's tally would cross 200 seats. At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, of which the BJP has 78 seats, the JD(U) 45 and the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) four. The remaining lone seat is held by an Independent MLA.

The Opposition holds 114 seats in the Bihar House and needs 122 for a majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

