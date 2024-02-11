Left Menu

BSF recovers China-made drone near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

"On the night of 10th February 2024, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on the border in the district of Amritsar. Following the protocol, the BSF Quick Response Team (QRT) promptly tracked the movement of the drone", the statement said.

11-02-2024

BSF recovers China-made drone near Chann Kalan village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a China-made drone in a partially damaged condition from a farming field near Chann Kalan village in Amritsar district of Punjab, according to an official statement. "On the night of 10th February 2024, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on the border in the district of Amritsar. Following the protocol, the BSF Quick Response Team (QRT) promptly tracked the movement of the drone", the statement said.

The recovered drone is identified as a Quadcopter, model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, which is manufactured in China. According to the press statement by BSF, "An extensive search operation was initiated in the potential dropping zone. At about 09:12 pm, BSF troops successfully retrieved 01 small drone in partially damaged condition from a farming field near Chann Kalan village in Amritsar District."

The quadcopter drone was intercepted by the vigilant BSF troops during its movement on the border in the district of Amritsar in the night hours on Saturday. As per the BSF, the troops, with a quick reflex, following the protocol, promptly tracked the movement of the drone.

The alertness and swift action of BSF troops on duty led to the successful recovery of yet another drone launched from across the border. Earlier on Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down another China-made drone near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur, the force said.

The quadcopter drone entering into Indian territory from Pakistan was intercepted during its movement on the border near Rossey village in Gurdaspur district and shot down by the BSF troops in the night hours on Friday, the BSF said. (ANI)

