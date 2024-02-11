"Good governance now a reality in J-K": LG Manoj Sinha

Comparing greater investment, tourism, and job creation in Jammu and Kashmir, after the Centre abrogated the special status of J-K under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that good governance has now become a reality for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the 'Sushasan Mahotsav 2024' organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in New Delhi, Sinha highlighted the transformation, stating, "There was no relation between good governance and J-K for a very long time since independence. In my 40 months of personal experience, J-K is now being counted among states having good governance, which I am considering a big achievement," Sinha said.

Addressing the challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir during the presence of Article 370, Sinha, quoting late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he highlighted, "It's intriguing to note that Jammu and Kashmir, with a total of 32 tehsils, had 75 tehsildars and 100 naib tehsildars. The question arises: How can two tehsildars effectively operate in one tehsil?" he said. Sinha credited the positive changes in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his success in achieving targets that were once deemed impossible, particularly with the abrogation of Article 370.

Referring to Vajpayee's speeches, Sinha quoted him, saying, "Those aiding Pakistan are being rewarded, while those standing with India are being disparaged. The misery in Vajpayee Ji's words is evident." Emphasizing the historic significance, Sinha stated, "Jammu and Kashmir have accomplished what was previously thought unthinkable, fulfilling the long-standing wishes and aspirations of the people. Discrimination and terrorism have come to an end. This transformation occurred due to the sacrifices of figures like (Jana Sangh founder) Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the dedication of others, and the unwavering political will of Modi, who faced challenges as monumental as the Himalayas and integrated Jammu and Kashmir permanently into India."

There has been a significant decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. According to official data, the number of terrorist incidents has decreased by over 50 per cent and security forces have killed over 300 militants in the last four years.

This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased security measures, better intelligence gathering, and a decline in public support for militancy.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)