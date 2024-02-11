Left Menu

Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Delhi's Khichripur, three others injured

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 19:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man died, while three others were injured after allegedly being beaten by a group of people who suspected them of being thieves in Delhi's Khichripur area, police said on Sunday. According to officials, a PCR call alerted police to a situation on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, where four people were allegedly attempting theft in a residential property.

The police responded to the call and discovered a gruesome scene upon arrival. The caller, identified as Vinod, was present at the scene when the police arrived. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the deceased and three others were assaulted by the public on suspicion of burglary.

The deceased, identified as Sahil (25), son of Raj Singh, sustained fatal injuries during the altercation. He was found with two stab wounds and was pronounced dead upon arrival at LBS Hospital. Additionally, three others were discovered with injuries allegedly inflicted by members of the public, officials said. Based on the incident, a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and investigations are ongoing. Police have apprehended three individuals - Vipul, Aditya, and Atul - based on initial inquiries and are currently searching for two others, Karan and Altaf, who are linked to the incident.

One of the associates of the deceased, identified as Kamaljeet alias Vicky, has a history of involvement in house theft, robbery, and theft cases, officials said. Police were further examining CCTV footage, and efforts to gather further evidence and identify additional suspects were also ongoing.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Sahil, Vicky, and their accomplices had allegedly entered the residence with the intent to commit theft but were caught by the occupants and their associates. The situation escalated into violence, resulting in Sahil's death and injuries to the others involved, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

