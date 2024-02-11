Kalinga Literary Festival acts as bridge connecting ancient wisdom with contemporary insights: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the Kalinga Literary Festival acts as a bridge connecting the past with the present as well as ancient wisdom with contemporary insights. CM Naveen Patnaik was the chief guest, who attended the 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) in Bhubaneswar, virtually, setting the stage for an enchanting journey through the Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond.

He said that this platform helps to explore solutions proposed by ancestors for societal challenges and rediscover the beauty and relevance of tales in the modern world. The event opened with a ceremonial illuminating lamp and inspiring speeches from Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, who was the chief guest at the event.

The central theme, of the festival "Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century," promises an extraordinary celebration of literature, wisdom, and humanism. The first day unfolded with a dynamic array of sessions where prominent writers, poets, and journalists engaged in insightful discussions on diverse topics such as literature, media, women, nationalism, and more Odisha CM Patnaik, expressed his privilege and pleasure to be among literary minds, scholars, authors, and enthusiasts.

"The Kalinga Literary Festival is more than an event; it is a bridge connecting the past with the present, ancient wisdom with contemporary insights. As participants immerse themselves in Bharat's literary legacy, the festival becomes a platform to explore solutions proposed by ancestors for societal challenges and rediscover the beauty and relevance of tales in the modern world," shared CM Patnaik. "The festival is a call to preserve, propagate, and build upon Bharat's literary legacy," he added.

Founder and director of KLF, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, welcomed the dignitaries and said that over 300 writers participated in the festival. "The 10th Kalinga festival was virtually inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister on February 9 and will last till February 11. Nearly 300 writers will participate in the festival. In this three-day festival the National Living Legend Awards will be given to Founder of ANI and writer Prem Prakash ji," he added.

The Living Legend Awards were distributed to Prem Prakash, Founder of ANI and JK Mohanty honoured as national living legends, while Arup Patnaik, Himanshu Shekhar Khatua, Sudhir Das and Devendra Mohanta received the Odisha Living Legend Awards. He further said that people from 21 states have participated. Nearly 16 writers from Nepal, Japan and Sri Lanka have come to attend the festival.

Professor Beena Paudyal, an International Writer from Kathmandu Nepal said "I came here for the first time here. I enjoyed the festival a lot. We believe that Odisha's Jagganath is one of the sacred places like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Dwarka etc. In University I am the iconographer. We work on how to make the ideas, and what are the attributes of God. I am delighted to be here in Odisha. I am grateful because they have honoured me." She further said that she is a writer and wrote over 20 books iconography and different tales like Ramayana, Mahabharatha and different puran's.

"In Nepal school languages like Hindi and English are not there but we understand. India and Nepal are big brothers and small brothers," she added. Moreover, Naseer Sharma, an Eminent writer in Jammu Kashmir said, "Around 44 books I have written which I have been writing since 50 years. Today I have received the Lifetime Achievement award and I am feeling good and grateful at the same time. This kind of programme is a festival for us. I came from Jammu and Kashmir and here I witnessed a different culture and met a lot of people. I am honoured with the love people showered on us."

In addition to the literary discussions, the Kalinga Art Festival, an integral part of the event showcased the creative brilliance of Odisha. Over 70 paintings by prominent artists adorned the virtual gallery, providing a visual feast for art enthusiasts. The exhibition celebrated the diverse expressions of Odisha's artistic landscape, offering a glimpse into the creative minds shaping the cultural narrative of the state.

The inaugural day witnessed a rich tapestry of intellectual exchange as luminaries from various domains shared their perspectives, contributing to the vibrant dialogue that is the hallmark of KLF. The hall echoed discussions that delved into the depths of literature media's role in shaping narratives, the empowerment of women through literature, and reflections on nationalism in contemporary times.

The KLF Literary Honor was conferred upon Nasira Sharma and Beena Paudyal, whileAmish Tripathi and Sandeep Bamzai received the National Living Legends Awards,recognizing their iconic contributions to literature and journalism, respectively.melting pot of creativity and ideas. (ANI)