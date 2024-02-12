Saudi minister says kingdom has oil capacity to spare
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:59 IST
Saudi Arabia has plenty of spare oil production capacity, its energy minister said on Monday.
"We are ready to tweak up or downwards at any time, whatever market necessity dictates," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the IPTC petroleum Technology conference in Dharan.
