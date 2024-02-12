Iraq committed to OPEC, will not produce more than 4 mln bpd -minister

Iraq is committed to OPEC decisions on output and to producing not more than 4 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told reporters on Monday.

Iraq's current crude oil exports range between 3.35 million and 3.4 million bpd, he added.

