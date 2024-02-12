Left Menu

Wanted criminal nabbed after encounter with police in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended a wanted criminal, Ajay Joon, alias Babu, associated with the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Gang, after an exchange of fire in the Shahbad dairy area, police said on Monday.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch nabbed Ajay Joon, alias Babu, an active member of the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Gang and wanted in several cases of murder, extortion and abduction after an shootout at the Shahbad dairy area, police said on Monday. "The team led by Inspector Pankaj Thakran on February 11 received concrete information about his movement and laid a trap in the area of Shahbad Dairy near Tuglaq Road, Sector 34, Rohini and intercepted him at about 3.30 am while he was going on a motorcycle," police said in a statement.

The gangster, 33, attempted to flee when he was signalled to stop by police and also opened fire at the police. The police team retaliated in self-defence. "In the encounter, a total of nine rounds were fired. Five rounds were fired by the criminal Ajay Joon and two bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of Inspector Pankaj and head constable Amit. Four rounds were fired by the police team (two by Inspector. Pankaj Thakran and two by Head Constable Amit). Two bullets had hit the leg of the criminal, Ajay," according to a Delhi Police statement.

After the exchange of fire, the police team apprehended Ajay Joon and he has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. A crime team, inspected the site and retrieved one pistol, four live cartridges (three in the magazine and one in the chamber of the pistol) and one motor cycle, according to the release.

"Ajay Joon, age 33, a resident of Haryana, is a dreaded criminal of the Delhi-Haryana Gangs. He is the cousin of slain gangster Surender, alias Gullar Pradhan. He has been involved in more than 15 cases of Murder, attempted murder, abduction for extortion, etc. He has been associated with the Neetu Dabodha Gang and was targeted by the Naveen Bali Gang in 2001. He was wanted in a case of attempted murder of Bahadurgarh and an armed robbery case of KN Katju Marg," police said. (ANI)

