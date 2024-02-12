Left Menu

Iraq committed to OPEC, will not produce more than 4 mln bpd -minister

The oil minister said talks with international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan are making progress towards resolving a dispute which has halted Iraq's northern oil exports. "Resumption of exports from the Kurdistan region is linked to the resumption of production from the fields in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:32 IST
Iraq committed to OPEC, will not produce more than 4 mln bpd -minister

Iraq is committed to OPEC decisions and after its second voluntary cut announced in December it is also committed to producing no more than 4 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani told reporters on Monday.

Iraq's current crude oil exports range between 3.35 million and 3.4 million bpd, he added. The oil minister said talks with international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan are making progress towards resolving a dispute which has halted Iraq's northern oil exports.

"Resumption of exports from the Kurdistan region is linked to the resumption of production from the fields in the region. Talks with the companies operating in the region are on their way to reach a resolution in the near future," said Abdel-Ghani. Iraq's deputy oil minister for upstream affairs said in November that a resumption of northern crude exports depended on re-negotiating current production-sharing contracts to change them to a profit-sharing model.

Turkey halted Iraq's 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports on March 25 last year after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) which ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorised exports between 2014 and 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024