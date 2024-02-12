Left Menu

Uddhav urges Centre to waive loans of farmers ahead of upcoming polls

Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to the Central government to waive crop loans of farmers and face Lok Sabha elections. The Shiv Sena UBT leader claimed he had a phone call recording wherein a farmer questioned the caller about the steps taken so far by the Centre to help soybean producers in the state.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:43 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to the Central government to waive crop loans of farmers and face Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally in Gangapur, he claimed phone calls are being made to farmers in Maharashtra and they are asked whether they will vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections. ''I had announced a loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra up to Rs 2 lakh when I was chief minister and also implemented it. If I can waive loans of farmers in Maharashtra, then why can't the BJP government which has been in power at the Centre for the last ten years do so? The government should grant a loan waiver and then face elections,'' Thackeray said. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed he had a phone call recording wherein a farmer questioned the caller about the steps taken so far by the Centre to help soybean producers in the state. Notably, several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march to Delhi on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.

''The Union government has not acted on its promise of offering a 50 per cent more price than the cost of cultivation. Modi's guarantee is making corrupt leaders MLAs and MPs once they join BJP,'' Thackeray alleged.

He dared members of the Shiv Sena camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to stand before the people and seek their view on the true inheritor of the party, founded by Bal Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

