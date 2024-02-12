Left Menu

USAID launches $70M Feed the Future Ethiopia Community Nutrition Activity

 The project aligns with the U.S. government’s sustained, comprehensive investments in health, agriculture, WASH, education, and other sectors to address high malnutrition situation in Ethiopia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:23 IST
USAID launches $70M Feed the Future Ethiopia Community Nutrition Activity
The Community Nutrition Activity focuses on women, children, and adolescent girls throughout the stages of their lives, from birth, through school, to becoming a mother and grandmother. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

On February 8, USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander and the Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse, on her last day as Minister, launched a new $70 million Feed the Future Ethiopia Community Nutrition Activity. The project aligns with the U.S. government’s sustained, comprehensive investments in health, agriculture, WASH, education, and other sectors to address high malnutrition situation in Ethiopia.

 

The Community Nutrition Activity focuses on women, children, and adolescent girls throughout the stages of their lives, from birth, through school, to becoming a mother and grandmother. “This is how to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition,” commented USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander during his opening remarks.

In addition, the Community Nutrition Activity provides nutritional support in humanitarian emergencies by re-establishing routine services and interventions. This means women and children will receive essential nutritional support during an emergency and once the situation improves, they continue to get services from the health facilities and extension workers.

The Community Nutrition Activity will be implemented by Family Health International 360 and its consortium partners in more than 155 woredas of Afar, Amhara, Central Ethiopia, Oromia, Sidama, Somali, Southwest Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and Tigray regions as well as Dire Dawa city.

For 120 years, the United States and Ethiopia have partnered in health, education, agriculture, food security, science and the environment, and many other areas to improve the lives of all Ethiopians.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024