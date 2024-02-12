Rajya Chayan Aayog to implement corruption-free selection process: Himachal CM Sukhu

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the newly constituted Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) would implement stringent measures to ensure transparency in its functioning and conducting of recruitment examinations for Group-C posts.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the newly constituted Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) would implement stringent measures to ensure transparency in its functioning and conducting of recruitment examinations for Group-C posts. Stressing, that the State Government has adopted zero tolerance for corruption and was all set to adopt the selection process by eradicating corrupt practices besides upholding merit.

The Chief Minister said that the Aayog would set an example to be followed by other states. The State Cabinet recently gave its nod to notify Rules of Business and Procedure in respect of HPRCA. The Chief Minister said that the examination papers would be set by an automated process, reducing manual interference to maintain complete transparency. The eligible candidates will have to fill out online job applications with a one-time registration facility, he said, adding that registered users could also easily access the job notification/advertisement through HPRCA's dashboard as well.

After scrutinizing the application, e-admit cards would be generated against their user IDs, to be downloaded by the candidates and they would be only allowed to enter the examination centres after proper verification of e-admit cards through barcode scanning or biometric verification. CM Sukhu said that Rajya Chayan Aayog may decide from time to time to conduct the written objective type screening test through online mode, under CCTV Camera surveillance to maintain transparency.

Apart from this, an online link will be provided for practising various examination patterns to familiarize and facilitate the candidates. The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was disbanded due to the corrupt practices, of selling jobs, stated the Chief Minister, adding that the previous government had played with the future of youth and concrete evidence was found during the vigilance inquiry, indicating malpractices in the functioning of the Commission, he added.

The present State Government was committed to safeguarding the interests of the State's youth and ensuring transparency in governance, concluded the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

