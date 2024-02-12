Left Menu

Odisha: Man arrested for illegal poaching of wild animals in Kandhamal

In a joint operation by a team of Special Task Force (STF), Kandhamal forest officials and police in the Kandhamal district of Odisha, a man was arrested for illegal poaching of wild animals, said an official statement by the police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:20 IST
Man arrested for illegal poaching of wild animals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leopard skin, one country made pistol and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused, said the official statement.

Based on the information regarding illegal poaching of wildlife products, a team of the STF, along with forest officials and the police, conducted a search at Daringbadhi Ghati under the Daringbadhi police station limits in the Kandhamal district. During the search, a man, identified as Gheneswar Pradhan (35), was arrested along with leopard skin, one country made pistol and other incriminating materials, stated the official release.

A case, meanwhile, has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigation is underway.

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is associated with the protection of plant and animal species. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

