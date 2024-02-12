Left Menu

Union Minister Anurag Thakur leads 'Gaon Chalo Campaign' in Una, highlights BJP's achievements, plans

Union Minister Anurag Thakur participated in a 'Gaon Chalo campaign' in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:04 IST
Anurag Thakur participates in 'Gaon chalo campaign' in Una (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur participated in a 'Gaon Chalo campaign' in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday. Addressing the media, Thakur highlighted the benefits provided to citizens under the Ujjawala Yojana scheme, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the vaccination programme under the BJP regime.

"Gaon Gaon Chalo campaign is an initiative to deliver the schemes of the BJP in villages. Under Prime Minister's leadership, the villages have grown and developed, the poor have benefited, and 25 crore poor have come out of the poverty line in the last 10 years, he said. "In the future too, the BJP will reach out to the villages and the public with such schemes. When PM Modi will be elected for the third time, India will become the third largest economy, and Bharat will become a 'Viksit Bharat again," he added.

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also campaigned for the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" in Panchkula district of Haryana. "Just like various programs organized by the BJP, a campaign has been initiated at the central level where every worker, from city booth to rural booth, is encouraged to visit booths. The campaign aims to involve all workers, be it at the level of booth, block, district, state, or national leadership. They are starting a drive where every worker, including government workers, central, district, and state-level leaders, will visit different booths to connect with people," he said in an address to the media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

