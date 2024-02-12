Mohan Bhagwat stresses on enduring relevance of Mahavir's teachings

A Kalyanak Mahotsav was held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, commemorating the 2550th Nirvana year of Bhagwan Mahavir Swami. The event was attended by devout saints and sadhvis from the Jain community, including Rashtra Saint Paramparacharya Shri Pragyasagar Muniraj, Fourth Pattacharya Shri Sunil Sagar Muniraj, Pravartak Dr. Rajendra Muni , disciple of Acharya Mahashraman, Sadhvi Anima Shri, and Mahasadhvi Preeti Ratna Shri.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). During his address at the Kalyanak Mahotsav, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the significance of the Ekatmta Stotra, emphasizing its inclusion of wisdom from various sacred texts like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Geeta, Jaingranth, Buddhist Tripitaka, and Guru Granth Sahib, making it a rich source of knowledge in Bharat.

Dr. Bhagwat elaborated on the universal quest for eternal happiness and the unique approach of Indians, who shifted from seeking truth externally to searching within themselves, ultimately discovering the ultimate truth. He illustrated the concept that perception is subjective, comparing it to how individuals may view a glass of water differently. Concluding his speech, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the timeless relevance of Mahavir Swami Ji's teachings, advocating for a way of life based on principles such as considering everyone as our own, finding happiness beyond material possessions, living in harmony with others, practicing non-violence, patience, refraining from theft, and avoiding coveting others' wealth. These principles, he noted, constitute an enduring way of life.

The event also saw revered saints and sages from the Jain community sharing their perspectives on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)