J-K: GOC White Knight Corps reaffirms peace and stability in Poonch, Rajouri

The GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC CIF (R), has reiterated the Army's commitment to community engagement during his visit to Poonch-Rajouri. The primary objective of the visit was to enhance unity and collaboration, thereby fortifying peace and stability in the region. His visit to Poonch-Rajouri was aimed at fostering unity and collaboration to strengthen peace and stability.

The Corps Commander encouraged continued cooperation between the populace and security forces, highlighting the crucial role community support plays in maintaining peace and security. The legitimate concerns and aspirations of the populace of Pir Topa, Pangai and adjoining villages were also given a patient hearing and their redressal by the Indian Army and the civil administration was assured.

The General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, felicitated a few individuals with disabilities with wheelchairs and also honoured individuals from civil society who have made commendable contributions in the fields of education, sports, and literature, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the populace. The Corps Commander's visit underscored the Indian Army's dedication to promoting peace, harmony and security in the area. Besides a large local gathering, the interaction included functionaries of the Civil Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police, religious leaders and renowned personalities. (ANI)

