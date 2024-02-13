Left Menu

IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; police registers case

Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person after an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:52 IST
IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; police registers case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police registered a case against an unknown person after an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Tuesday. According to the Mumbai Police, Indigo flight 6E-5188 was coming from Chennai to Mumbai and about 40 kilometers away from landing at Mumbai airport, the air traffic control found information written on a tissue paper in the toilet about the presence of a bomb on the plane.

As per the information from the police, a threatening letter was found in the toilet of the flight. It was written on the tissue paper "There is a bomb in my bag', if we land in Bombay, everyone will die, I am a terrorist agency." "After receiving this threatening letter, the local police and other agencies were informed about it. As soon as the plane landed at the airport, all the passengers were hurriedly debarred and the plane was checked, but it was a matter of relief that nothing like this was found in the plane," the police said.

Mumbai Airport Police registered a case against an unknown person and initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024