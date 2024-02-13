Left Menu

Date for opening of Shri Badrinath Dham doors to be decided on Basant Panchami

The date for opening of Shri Badrinath Dham doors will be decided on Wednesday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, an authority from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 22:56 IST
Date for opening of Shri Badrinath Dham doors to be decided on Basant Panchami
Priests from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The date for opening of Shri Badrinath Dham doors will be decided on Wednesday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, an authority from Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, to decide the date of opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham, temple priests with Gadughada (oil-urn) started from Shri Lakshminarayan Temple Dimmer and reached Chandrabhaga rest house of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Rishikesh.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and the devotees welcomed the Dimri Panchayat representatives who arrived with oil urns. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said that the temple committee has started preparations for the program to decide the date of opening of the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham.

The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand were closed for winter beginning November 18. The portals of Shri Gangotri Dham were shut for winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee stated. The Shri Yamunotri Dham was shut for winter on November 15, authorities stated.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of India's most popular Hindu pilgrimages. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024